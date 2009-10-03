Blu-ray iMacs 'In A Few Weeks', Apple Ace Gruber Predicts*

Update: Gruber has changed his call: No Blu-ray. More here.

Earlier: New iMacs with Blu-ray players could be announced this month, Apple’s first set of products supporting the hi-def disc format.

At the very least, Apple is coming out with a new keyboard and mouse soon, and we know that ahead of time because the FCC recently published rough illustrations of their backsides, dug up here by Engadget.

But, more interesting: They will probably ship with new Macs in the box, supposedly including support for Blu-ray.

“If I were a betting man, I’d bet on these debuting alongside the all-new Blu-ray-equipped iMacs in a few weeks,” well-sourced Apple blogger John Gruber wrote yesterday about the mouse and keyboard.

Why did it take so long for Blu-ray Macs, while PCs have been shipping with them for a few years?

Steve Jobs had previously referred to Blu-ray as a “bag of hurt” because of its licensing requirements, which is one reason.

Another reason we hear frequently regards the DRM technology required to play the video — perhaps Apple’s new Snow Leopard operating system makes it easier.

A third important reason is the price — Blu-ray drives were once prohibitively expensive, and still are not cheap. But they’re now reasonable.

While the format hasn’t been a huge hit, it hasn’t been a complete bust, either. And while Apple, via iTunes, is making an early bet on Internet movie delivery — not discs — that has not been a huge hit, either. Disc delivery still dominates the industry by a wide margin.

So now that Apple could offer Blu-ray support on iMacs as a reasonably priced option, it might as well. (Makes sense to stick these in the Mac mini and Apple TV, too.) Especially if you could use an iPhone or iPod touch as a remote control.

