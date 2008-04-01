Blu-Ray Finally Cashing In On Spoils Of Victory

Vasanth Sridharan

Want to see best supporting actor Javier Bardem’s haircut in all of its HD glory? You’re not alone. “No Country for Old Men” got 9.8% of its sales from Blu-ray discs in the first five days of its March 11 DVD release.

That’s a huge improvement from the not-long-ago hi-def format wars between Sony (SNE) and Toshiba, when just 2% to 3% of disc sales were in either format. Meanwhile incredibly great, Oscar-winning movies are one thing, but turns out Blu-ray buyers really like crappy action movies based on video games: “Hitman” got 12.6% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray.

