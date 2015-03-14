There will be just a bit more more rare Wagyu steak in NYC over the next week

Just a quick note to keep you up to date with New York City steak news.

BLT Steak and BLT Prime will be serving super rare Kagoshima (Wagyu) twin beef ribs for the next week. Chef Cliff Crooks got his hands on about 30 lbs of the stuff, and at grade A5 BMS 11, this is the highest quality grade Wagyu you can get in the US.

Now, if you don’t know your Wagyu grading system, we’ll explain.

The A is the meat’s yield grade (the scale is A,B or C), and the 5 is the quality grade.

Quality is judged based on marbling, meat colour and brightness, firmness and texture of meat, and colour, luster and quality of fat. Five is the highest rating on that scale

BMS stands for Beef Marbling Standard, which is measured on a scale of 1-12. You can’t get 12 in the US.

Of course, this insane meat doesn’t come cheap. BLT is charging $US38 an ounce for the stuff.

That said, BLT announced that diners can check out the certificate of the origin cow, complete with breed, grading, harvest date, owner and nose print as they eat.

So that’s got to be worth something.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.