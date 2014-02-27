The BLT Restaurant Empire Is Celebrating Its Steakhouse's 10th Birthday With Some Serious Deals

In New York restaurant years, being around for a decade basically makes you geriatric.

So BLT Steak is having a blow out for its 10th birthday, and the entire BLT empire is getting involved.

The birthday is on Monday, and BLT Steak will be closed for a bash with its best friends. However, if you’re not on that list you can still stop by one of the other restaurants under the BLT umbrella to celebrate the wonder of old age.

We’ll spell it out for you, this means really cheap, good steak.

From BLT’s announcement:

All BLT restaurants, including BLT Prime (111 E 22nd St), BLT Fish (21 W 17th St), BLT Burger (470 6th Ave), BLT Bar & Grill (123 Washington St), will be offering steep discounts for dinner on their regular menu items to commemorate their big day. (*Note that BLT Steak will be closed for a private celebration event) Appetizers across the restaurants like the Caesar Salad and Grilled Double Cut Smoked Bacon will be slashed to $US3.03. All sides and desserts will also be offered at this price, as well as wine, beer and specialty cocktails. Mains like Filet Mignon and Rack of Lamb at BLT Prime, and Tasmanian Sea Trout at BLT Fish can be had for just $US33.04.

Check out the menus below, they’re covered in red.

You’re welcome.

