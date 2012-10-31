BLS Working Hard To Ensure The Jobs Report Comes Out On Friday

Oct. 30 (Bloomberg) — The labour Department is striving to issue its monthly report on employment in the U.S. in three days as scheduled, a spokesman said today.



“The employees at the Bureau of labour Statistics are working hard to ensure the timely release of employment data on Friday, November 2,” Carl A. Fillichio, the department’s senior adviser for communications and public affairs, said in an emailed response to a Bloomberg inquiry. The statement was similar to one made yesterday.

The report on October employment, the last to be issued before next week’s presidential election, is due at 8:30 a.m. in Washington on Nov. 2.

Payrolls probably rose by 125,000 workers in October, and the jobless rate increased to 7.9 per cent from a three-year low of 7.8 per cent reached in September, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The data won’t be affected by Hurricane Sandy because the surveys of employers and households were conducted in the middle of the month, before the storm struck.

Federal government agencies in Washington were closed for a second day today in the wake of Sandy, the Atlantic’s largest- ever tropical storm.

–Editors: Christopher Wellisz, Vince Golle

To contact the reporter on this story: Carlos Torres in Washington at [email protected]

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Wellisz at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.