Volunteering in America is at its lowest level in over a decade

Just 24.9% of Americans spent time as volunteers in 2015, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics. This is a smaller proportion than in any other year in over a decade.

Every year since 2002, the BLS has published statistics on various aspects of volunteering. Each September, the Bureau asks respondents to the Current Population Survey about their volunteer activities in the previous year.

Last years volunteer rate was down from the 25.3% of Americans over the age of 16 who spent some time volunteering in 2014. Recent levels are quite a bit lower than the 28.8% rate from 2003-2005.

Here’s the volunteering rate among all Americans over the age of 16 since 2002:

