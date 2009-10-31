Where The Most Jobs Died: Phoenix, Detroit and Las Vegas

After viewing this chart, perhaps the surest place for a job is the Northeast, as it appears that nearly every other area in the United States has been effected by decreasing employment.



The Bureau of labour Statistics today released this chart and as you can see, Phoenix, Arizona won’t be leaving the headlines anytime soon:

BLS: In September, nonfarm employment declined over the year in all 38 metropolitan areas with annual average employment levels above 750,000 in 2008. The largest over-the-year percentage decreases in employment in these large metropolitan areas were posted in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona. (‑8.0 per cent), Detroit-Warren-Livonia, Michigan (‑7.8 per cent), and Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada. (‑6.2 per cent).

But before you break out the Kleenex and lament over the economy, there’s a positive angle to this report as well:

The largest over-the-year increases in employment occurred in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas (+3,100), Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, Washington (+2,900), and Sandusky, Ohio (+1,300). The largest over-the-year percentage increases in employment were reported in Sandusky, Ohio (+3.3 per cent), Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, Washington (+3.0 per cent), Hot Springs, Arkansas (+1.6 per cent), and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas (+1.4 per cent).

