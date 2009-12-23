BLS Postpones Release Of Mass Layoff Report Due To "Weather"

Joe Weisenthal
White House Snow

Due to the inclement weather on the east coast, the BLS has delayed the release of the mass layoff report.

Seriously.

The Mass Layoffs: November 2009 news release will be issued today, Tuesday, December 22, 2009, at approximately 3:00 p.m. It originally had been scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. today, but was postponed due to the weather-related closure of the Federal Government on Monday, December 21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.