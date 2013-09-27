The Office That Produces The Jobs Report Thinks It Found Another 345,000 Jobs

The Bureau of Labour Statistics has published a preliminary estimate of the annual revisions it’ll make to its establishment survey employment series. This is the survey behind the monthly nonfarm payrolls report.

According to the report, the BLS expects to revise up its payrolls number by 345,000 for the year ending March 2013.

The final revision will come out in February 2014.

Here’s a breakdown of their preliminary finding.

