The State Of American Jobs In 23 Charts

The
October jobs report crushed expectationstoday, with total non-farm payrolls coming in at
204,000 (versus 120,000 expected).
“Job growth has averaged 202,000 per month over the past 3 months,” according to a BLS report breaking down the job figures.
“In October, leisure and hospitality, retail trade, professional and technical services, manufacturing, and health care added jobs. “
Average hourly earnings in the private sector climbed by 2 cents in October, and are up 2.2% over the year.
In the report, the BLS breaks down the state of American jobs one sector at a time.
Health care has added an average 17,000 jobs per month in 2013, down from 27,000 jobs per month last year.
Federal employees not working during the shutdown were still counted as employed in the BLS' survey.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.