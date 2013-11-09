The State Of American Jobs In 23 Charts

Steven Perlberg
American flag kidREUTERS/ Jonathan Alcorn

The
October jobs report crushed expectationstoday, with total non-farm payrolls coming in at
204,000 (versus 120,000 expected).
“Job growth has averaged 202,000 per month over the past 3 months,” according to a BLS report breaking down the job figures.

“In October, leisure and hospitality, retail trade, professional and technical services, manufacturing, and health care added jobs. “

Average hourly earnings in the private sector climbed by 2 cents in October, and are up 2.2% over the year.

In the report, the BLS breaks down the state of American jobs one sector at a time.

Employment increased by 204,000 in October, besting expectations.

Leisure and hospitality saw the biggest gains.

Mining has added 45,000 jobs over the past 12 months.

Construction has added 185,000 jobs over the last 12 months.

Manufacturing went 8 months without any material gains, but added 19,000 jobs in October.

The manufacturing workweek 'remains at historically high levels.'

Wood products added 3,000 jobs in October.

Motor vehicles and parts has added 198,000 jobs since its June 2009 low.

Wholesale trade had a 5,000 job tick down in October.

Retail trade continued a solid trend, and has added a net 224,000 jobs over the past 6 months.

Over the past 6 months, building material and garden supply stores employment added 30,000 jobs.

Clothing and clothing accessory employment continues to oscillate.

Employment in transportation had a good September, but was unchanged in October.

Utilities remained unchanged.

Information employment edged up 5,000.

Financial activities has added an average 7,000 jobs per month since its February 2011 low.

Professional and business services has added 2.3 million jobs since August 2009.

Management and technical consulting added 8,000 jobs in October.

Health care has added an average 17,000 jobs per month in 2013, down from 27,000 jobs per month last year.

Here's the breakdown in the health care industry.

Leisure and hospitality killed it, adding 53,000 jobs in October after 13,000 in September.

The federal government has lost 110,000 jobs since May 2011 (U.S. Postal Service not included).

Federal employees not working during the shutdown were still counted as employed in the BLS' survey.

Not so fast

19 Unmistakable Signs That We're In Some Sort Of A Bubble »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.