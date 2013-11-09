The State Of American Jobs In 23 Charts

The

October jobs report crushed expectationstoday, with total non-farm payrolls coming in at

204,000 (versus 120,000 expected).

“Job growth has averaged 202,000 per month over the past 3 months,” according to a BLS report breaking down the job figures.

“In October, leisure and hospitality, retail trade, professional and technical services, manufacturing, and health care added jobs. “

Average hourly earnings in the private sector climbed by 2 cents in October, and are up 2.2% over the year.

In the report, the BLS breaks down the state of American jobs one sector at a time.

