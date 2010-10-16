13,500,000

Photo: Associated Press

RBC analyst Mike Abramsky put out a super bullish forecast for Apple’s Q3 earnings report on Monday.Apple Insider says Abramsky is calling for a “blowout.” Specifically he sees:



Revenue of $20.3 billion.

EPS of $4.48.

5 million iPads shipped.

13.5 million iPhones.

3.7 million Macs.

9.4 million iPods.

He says Apple has “cascades of cool” and opportunity to keep selling in three under-penetrated markets — iPhone, iPad, and Macs. Abramsky has a $350 price target.

See Also: Apple Axe Gene Munster Throws Cold Water On Apple Stock, Says Earnings May Disappoint

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.