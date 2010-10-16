13,500,000

Jay Yarow
Photo: Associated Press

RBC analyst Mike Abramsky put out a super bullish forecast for Apple’s Q3 earnings report on Monday.Apple Insider says Abramsky is calling for a “blowout.” Specifically he sees:

  • Revenue of $20.3 billion.
  • EPS of $4.48.
  • 5 million iPads shipped.
  • 13.5 million iPhones.
  • 3.7 million Macs.
  • 9.4 million iPods.

He says Apple has “cascades of cool” and opportunity to keep selling in three under-penetrated markets — iPhone, iPad, and Macs. Abramsky has a $350 price target.

