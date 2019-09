Jennifer Maggiore has been to a hair salon 15 times in the past five months.



The 33-year-old mother of two has been frequenting Drybar, one chain in a burgeoning group known as blow-dry bars. The salons don’t cut or colour hair; they simply wash, dry and style it.

Continue reading at the Wall Street Journal >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.