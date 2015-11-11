Bloomingdales apologizes for approving this 'inappropriate' ad in its new holiday catalogue

From Starbucks red cups to Christmas trees in storefronts, the holiday season is fast approaching.

But Bloomingdales’ may want to pump the brakes on a problematic advertisement featured in the store’s new holiday catalogue.

Here’s the ad, which was posted on Imgur earlier Tuesday.

“Spike your best friend’s egg nog when they’re not looking,” reads the troubling caption.

Though the “best friend” could be the woman in the ad or another person not pictured, either way, insinuating that over-serving someone as a way to get the girl, is totally inappropriate.

“In reflection of recent feedback, the copy we used in our recent catalogue was inappropriate and in poor taste. Bloomingdales’ sincerely apologizes for this error in judgment,” a brand representative told Tech Insider.

But that hasn’t stopped people from calling out Bloomingdales on Twitter.

One Twitter user called the ad “creepy.”

While another found it “horrific.”

That Bloomingdales ad is horrific. How was that ever approved let alone thought of as a good idea?! Despicable.

— Kirby (@oc_11) November 10, 2015

“Holy s— Bloomingdales, what were you thinking,” writes this Twitter user.

