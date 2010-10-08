BloombergTV's New Docu Series Kicks Off Tonight With Mark Zuckerberg Rivals The Winklevoss Twins

BloombergTV is trying to get a piece of CNBC’s business-documentary turf with a new show called “Bloomberg Game Changers.”



The 11-episode, 30-minute series premieres tonight at 9 p.m. with an episode about the controversial founding of Facebook, which airs months ahead of a documentary CNBC is currently developing on the same subject.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined to participate, just as he did with Aaron Sorkin and David Fincher’s new blockbuster film, “The Social Network.” But Zuckerberg’s arch rivals, twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who are suing Zuckerberg for allegedly stealing their source code, were more than happy to share their side of the story for the show. Host Margaret Brennan taped her interview with them this morning. Business Insider deputy editor Nicholas Carlson, who has written extensively about the founding of Facebook, is also featured in tonight’s episode.

CNBC has succeeded in attracting viewers outside of its standard daytime audience of financial professionals by airing documentaries on sexy topics like porn and pot in the evening.

“Game Changers” seems to be going for the same with profile subjects you wouldn’t expect to see on BloombergTV’s business day programming, like Jon Stewart, Jay-Z and Anna Wintour. Other future episodes will feature Steve Jobs, Craig Newmark, and Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

Here’s a clip from tonight’s premiere:



