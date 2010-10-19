BloombergTV Nabs Former Fox 5 Reporter And Wall Street Vet Lisa Murphy

BloombergTV has a new face for its 1 p.m. hour: Lisa Murphy, who joins the network from New York’s Fox 5, where she covered business and consumer news. Today was her first day on the air as an anchor.



Prior to her journalism career, Murphy spent 15 years on Wall Street, with stints at Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase.

Murphy is the second new female anchor to join BloombergTV in the past month. The network recently nabbed Emily Chang from CNN as a tech reporter covering Silicon Valley out of San Francisco.

