A Doctor's Tips On How To Avoid A New Year's Day Hangover

Here’s a tip.
Bloomberg spoke to a doctor about the best way to remedy a New Year’s day hangover.
There was the usual, the best way to avoid a hangover is to not get drunk method. But let’s face it, most likely, that’s just not going to happen.
The lessons we gleaned are:
- DON’T drink coffee. It will dehydrate you.
- DO go to the gym – because the body gets rid of alcohol by breathing (who knew?) and sweating (as well as via the liver and kidney.
- DON’T adhere to the hair of the dog maxim. It will make you feel worse.
A few tips from our own book: Eat a big dinner (protein helps). Stick to one type of drink. And drink TONS of water. Put a water bottle full of it next to your nightstand and drink it before you go to bed.
We should add, we rarely find the avoid-a-hangover-altogether-by-taking-it-easy suggestion very convincing, but this line from Dr. Don’t Drink wasn’t a bad scare tactic: “A hangover is brain damage. Some of it is going to heal, and some will be permanent.”
