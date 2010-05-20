Bloomberg Editor Matthew Winkler Explodes Again, Blasts Reporters For 'Inaccurate' Twitter Practices

If you’re a reporter at Bloomberg, probably not a good idea to cross this man!

We’ve all heard the horror stories about uber-strict, bow tie-wearing Bloomberg News editor in chief Matthew Winkler instilling fear in his reporters over their use of the words “but” and “announce”, or screaming at them for making mistakes, as he did in the infamous “The enemy is the human!” incident.A new incident has emerged today, courtesy of Talking Biz News.



Apparently Mr. Winkler has been clamping down on his reporters’ work-related Twitter practices.

Here’s Winkler in a recent staff memo obtained by TBN:

“At Bloomberg News, the three most important words are accuracy, accuracy and accuracy. The following tweets on Bloomberg.com during congressional testimony compromised our integrity.”

Twitter post by Bloomberg reporter: “Blanfkein working hard not to start the head-bobbing thing. He was so upset/vehement at the FCIC hearing he kept bobbing his head.”

Winkler comment: ((xxx working hard xxx is an assertion/opinion and therefore inaccurate as we can’t know what Blankfein is thinking. xxx upset/vehement is an assertion/opinion and xxx bobbing xxx is an opinion masquerading as observation and therefore inaccurate))

Twitter post by Bloomberg reporter: “Is Levin too cranky by half? Wonder if he’s making GS boys sympathetic characters.”

Winkler comment: ((xxx cranky by half xxx is an assertion/opinion and therefore inaccurate. xxx wonder xxx invites judgment which can’t be verified and is therefore inaccurate))

Twitter post by Bloomberg reporter: “McCain thumping on the ”you big bankers make too much money.’ Blankfein looks really uncomfortable.”

Winkler comment: ((xxx thumping xxx is an assertion that can’t be reported. Authenticity of quotation is questionable followed by assertion/opinion as there is nothing substantiating subjective xxx uncomfortable xxxx and therefore inaccurate))

Twitter post by Bloomberg reporter: “Fabulous Fab completely incomprehensible on how these transactions work. Need we say more.”

Winkler comment: ((xxx completely incomprehensible xxx is an assertion/opinion and therefore inaccurate. xxx need we say mo xxx is an assertion/opinion and therefore inaccurate))

As an aside, you should check out Peter Osnos’ “The Rise of Bloomberg News,” published yesterday on The Atlantic’s website. Bloomberg is now the second-most successful media company on the planet (behind Google), and it really is taking over the world…

