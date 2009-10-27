Check Out The New Bloomberg TV!

Remember the old Bloomberg TV? The jam-packed bottom-of-screen crawler with so much data that you could never understand a thing? The boring deeply serious interviews that you certainly felt you should watch but never had time to?



That was the OLD Bloomberg TV.

This morning, the new Bloomberg TV held a segment (embedded below) with Doug Burns, former federal prosecutor, and Dan Colarusso, managing editor, that shows the lengths Bloomberg is going to to overhaul its programming.

A bit hokey? Sure. But interesting. And check out the handheld action. The Wire-like real-time reporting. It manages to convey excitement and action without devolving to ESPN-like explosions, swooping cameras, and hyperactive graphics.

The big advantage that Bloomberg has always had over CNBC is a global data and news-and-analysis engine driven by thousands of smart reporters and a humongous data archive. This segment, along with other Bloomberg innovations of late (real-time flashes to real reporters surrounded by huge screens), plays to that strength.

Now that FOX Business has given up, TV Business news is once again a two-horse race. Unlike FOX, Bloomberg actually has some real competitive advantages here. And the new changes suggest that it’s finally going to start using them.



Full Disclosure: Bloomberg has been kind enough to invite me to do a couple of segments a week. So of course I’m excited! But the changes really are good, don’t you think?

