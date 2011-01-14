Former Forbes Moneymaker Resurfaces At Top Competitor Bloomberg

Well, this could complicate things for Forbes.



Bloomberg LP announced on Monday that, “as part of an effort to expand its coverage of the wealthy,” it is hiring Forbes “rich list” veteran Matthew Miller to launch a global rich list for Bloomberg sometime in 2012 or 2013.

When Miller quit Forbes last March so he could launch a wealth research company (he is currently chief research officer at Wealth-X), it was a big blow to Forbes.

Miller edited several of the Forbes “wealth lists,” including their 400 Wealthiest American list, all of which helped sustain the magazine through the industry’s difficult period. Their publications brought a vast number of possible new readers to sample the Forbes site, we were told by someone familiar with the magazine. Additionally, the print version of the 400 Richest Americans was one of Forbes’ best selling issues of 2009, a source told the WSJ.

“This is a huge loss for Forbes,” Dennis Kneale, CNBC anchor and former Forbes Managing Editor said when Miller quit last March. “He really has a great bead on the mindset of the wealthiest people in the world.”

Now Forbes has an even more bitter pill to swallow — Miller is set to do the exact same thing he did with such success at Forbes — but this time for Bloomberg, which is all set to position itself in direct competition with Forbes‘ signature franchise.

If Miller is as successful covering wealth at Bloomberg as he was at Forbes, it could potentially pose a major threat.

