Bloomberg's Margaret Brennan Goes Glam

Bloomberg’s Margaret Brennan has clearly dialed her wardrobe up a notch.



While interviewing UBS’s new hire Bob McCann about something to do with the firms’ reputational challenges, Ms. Brennan wore a glamorous blue number whose sheen places it somewhere between a pant suit and a kimono.

It’s all in keeping with Bloomberg’s new strategy of being more like CNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.