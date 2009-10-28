Bloomberg's Margaret Brennan Goes Glam

Vincent Fernando

Bloomberg’s Margaret Brennan has clearly dialed her wardrobe up a notch.

While interviewing UBS’s new hire Bob McCann about something to do with the firms’ reputational challenges, Ms. Brennan wore a glamorous blue number whose sheen places it somewhere between a pant suit and a kimono.

It’s all in keeping with Bloomberg’s new strategy of being more like CNBC.

Margaret Brennan Glam
