These maps show how Bloomberg's aides thought he could win the 2016 election

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg may not be running for president, but it certainly seems like he thought he had a decent chance of winning.

The New York Times published two maps on Monday evening that Bloomberg’s aides used to guide the billionaire’s approach to the race.

The maps depict Election-Day scenarios in which Bloomberg runs as a third-party candidate against Republican Donald Trump and either Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders on the Democratic side.

Drawn up by consulting firm Schoen Consulting, the maps employ a fair amount of optimism.

One map shows Bloomberg soundly defeating Sanders and Trump by more than 100 delegates on Election Day, including key victories in Southern swing states and practically the entire Midwest.

Perhaps most curiously, the firm placed Sanders’ home state of Vermont — where he won 86% of the primary vote on Super Tuesday — in the “undecided/tied” category.

In a race against Clinton and Trump, Bloomberg is shown as losing to Clinton, but still managing to tie Trump with 75 delegates.

Bloomberg said in a post on Bloomberg View that he feared his entrance into the race would possibly allow Trump or Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to win the presidency.

“I love our country too much to play a role in electing a candidate who would weaken our unity and darken our future — and so I will not enter the race for president of the United States,” he wrote.

