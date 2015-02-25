Bloomberg calls Wall Street's newest hot spot "a crime against truffles."

Since Hunt & Fish Club opened earlier this year, the swanky steakhouse has already built up a notable reputation with Wall Streeters and high profile celebrities.

But one person remains unimpressed — and very vocal about it.

In a review for Bloomberg, New York food critic Tejal Rao referred to Hunt & Fish “a crime against truffles,” criticising the restaurant for excessive use of truffle oil on its truffle tator tots dish. But that was the last on a long list of complaints.

Rao described the entire experience as “awkward,” and much of the food bland and disappointing, including the béarnaise sauce, salad, fries, and dessert.

On the $US55 porterhouse steak:

“Sadly, the meat on a recent evening was corpse cold, under-seasoned, and cooked so unevenly it was nearly blue on one side, while the other was bloodless and grey. The beef had been mistreated on the carving board as well, sliced in so many inelegant, crooked pieces, varying wildly in thickness.”

The $US32 “Mirrors and Marble” burger she described as “an underseasoned patty of rib-eye and strip, which apparently comes with bone marrow and black truffles, both of which are undetectable under a layer of bacon, truffle aioli, and thick fried onion rings.”

Hedge funder Anthony Scaramucci, financier Nelson Braff, and restaurateur Eytan Sugarman spent $US5 million to open Hunt & Fish Club as a Great-Gatsby-esque steakhouse for “elegance, indulgence, and luxury,” they told the New York Post. The popular restaurant, located in midtown Manhattan, includes two floors and 180 seats.

Check out the full review at Bloomberg>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.