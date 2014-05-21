Bloomberg's Gun Group Says It Is Now Safe To Eat Burritos At Chipotle

Everytown The ‘Victory Burrito’ in Everytown for Gun Safety’s email to supporters.

Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control group spearheaded by billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, has officially declared victory just one day after launching its campaign to get Chipotle to change its policy on customers carrying guns in its restaurants.

Everytown issued a statement Monday in reponse to reports some customers brandished large rifles in at least one of Chipotle’s Texas locations last weekend. In the statement, Everytown demanded the Mexican food chain create a “clear policy prohibiting guns in restaurants.” Hours later, Chipotle announced it will request customers keep their guns at home from now on.

In an email to supporters Tuesday, Everytown celebrated what it described as a new era of safety at burrito joints.

“This is a crucial victory for our movement — not only because we can now feel safer to enjoy a burrito in Chipotle, but because it sends a message to business owners everywhere that the safety of their customers must come first,” the email said.

Along with the statement, the email contained an image of a burrito with “VICTORY” written underneath it.

“Victories like these only occur because of the power of this movement and the actions of dedicated supporters like you,” it continued. “Thank you for being a part of our work. It really is making a difference.”

Despite its new gun policy, Chipotle insists it is a neutral party in the Second Amendment debate.

“We always welcome the exchange of ideas and opinions: it is one of the many things that make our country such a special place,” Chipotle said in a lengthy statement yesterday. “But this issue is not central to the operation of our business, and we do not feel that our restaurants should be used as a platform for either side of the debate.”

