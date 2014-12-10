Bloomberg Poaches Economist Editor, Editor-In-Chief Matt Winkler Is Going 'Emeritus'

A titan of the journalism industry is stepping down.

Matthew Winkler, the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg, is shifting his role. He will no longer be editor-in-chief. Instead, he will be editor in chief emeritus, whatever that is.

He is being replaced by John Micklethwait, editor of the Economist.

Winkler founded Bloomberg News in 1990. Since then, it has grown to be one of the largest news organisations in the world with reporters pretty much everywhere.

