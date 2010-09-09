Bloomberg.com Beefs Up Its Startups Coverage

A few months after giving its website a major facelift, Bloomberg.com has added a new vertical focusing on entrepreneurs and startups.



Here’s more:

BLOOMBERG.COM EXPANDS OFFERING TO COVER ENTREPRENEURS

AS NEW START-UPS LAUNCH AT RECORD PACE

New “Entrepreneurs” Section Features People and Companies Shaking Up Business Across the Globe

New York, Sept. 8, 2010 – With U.S. entrepreneurial activity rising to its highest level in the last 14 years , Bloomberg.com is launching a new section (http://www.bloomberg.com/entrepreneurs) on its site for business executives and entrepreneurs. The section features exclusive insights into how top global entrepreneurs run their companies in addition to programming from other Bloomberg properties including Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg TV.

“Bloomberg is well-positioned and committed to meeting the needs of this growing community,” says Nick Leiber, the section’s editor. “This section is driven by people and growth businesses. Our readers will get an inside look into innovative entrepreneurs such as Loopt’s Sam Altman and companies such On Deck Capital.”

According to Kauffman Foundation Research, since 2001, transaction costs and barriers to entry have fallen for entrepreneurs. And, in today’s economic environment with unemployment at 9.6 per cent , more people are tapping their entrepreneurial spirit with hundreds of thousands of new businesses being created each month .

Bloomberg’s entrepreneurial and innovative DNA provides a solid foundation for a new coverage area on start-up and fast-growing companies and the issues they face. The Bloomberg.com Entrepreneurs section includes:

 New weekly profiles of innovative companies

 Insights from weekly Q&As with renowned entrepreneurs

 Curated features from Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Businessweek

 Bloomberg TV’s weekly show Venture with Cris Valerio featuring interviews with leading entrepreneurs

GE Capital is the exclusive launch advertiser, and will run its new campaign featuring well-known companies started by entrepreneurs including Taylor Guitars, Polaris and JetBlue. The sponsorship is part of GE Capital’s first nationally integrated advertising program and will appear on Bloomberg Television and in Bloomberg Markets and Bloomberg Businessweek magazines.

“GE Capital is a strong supporter of small- and medium-sized businesses, and our ad campaign shows how we bring more than just financing to these relationships. The Bloomberg Entrepreneurs offering will draw a smart and engaged readership that represents our current and future customer base. We look forward to the partnership, and the opportunities it will create,” said Glenn Thomas, vice president of global strategic marketing.

Read more about the Entrepreneurs section and other innovations from Bloomberg.com at http://inside.bloomberg.com. In addition, follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/BloombergNow and Facebook http://facebook.com/BloombergNow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.