Billionaire Michael Bloomberg just won a bidding war for this historic London mansion

Michael Bloomberg has acquired some prime property in Central London — but it didn’t come easy.

Though the mansion was listed for $US23.4 million, it was eventually purchased by Bloomberg for $US26.5 million after a bidding war broke out among interested parties, according to the Daily Mail. The mansion is a historic, preserved building that sits along the River Thames and can only be accessed by a private road.

Bloomberg also owns a $US31 million abode in the Knightsbridge section of London. As reported by The New York Times, the gigantic new London headquarters of Bloomberg LP will be completed by 2016.

Lulu Egerton of Strutt & Parker Real Estate handled the listing.

Bloomberg's newest address rests in the exclusive Cheyne Walk section of London's Chelsea neighbourhood, on the banks of the River Thames. The residence is described as a 'Grade II* listed building,' which is London real estate speak for a historical building that's part of the slim 5.5% of Grade II listings on the market. Source: Historic England The house was originally built in 1715. Its historic grandeur is complemented by period furniture and fixtures. Every room has immaculately preserved period detail, plenty of open space, and large windows. A beautiful study with cascading light and Greco-Roman columns offers a serene place to work. Note the lift in the far right corner. There is also a magnificent staircase with a Baroque mural on the ceiling, which was painted by Sir James Thornhill, the artist who did the dome of St Paul's Cathedral. Source: Daily Mail Some rooms have been updated completely, with contemporary white walls and modern furniture. Seven bedrooms occupy the historic mansion's 6,266 square feet of space. Each bedroom is appointed generously, with marble fireplaces being a standout. A bucolic garden sits out back. Over 92 feet of grass is a rarity in Central London. As is parking, but the house comes with a nearby garage.

