Bloomberg Kills Most Popular Feature: The Thing That Counts How Many Times People Have Checked You Out

You may not have realised it, but Bloomberg is actually the most wildly profitable social network in the world.



Sure, people use the terminal for news and analytics and all that other stuff. But what they really use it for is communication: Anyone who’s anyone in the financial world has a profile, email, etc. on the system.

But now Bloomberg has gone and killed the feature that padded egos up and down Wall Street! The thing that allowed you to see how many times your profile had been read.

Bess Levin at DealBreaker has details…

Here’s some really awful news sure to shake you to the core. You know that function on your Bloomberg that let’s you see how many times your profile has been accessed? Of course you do, you check daily. Everyone does, even the big guys. It might not seem like that big a deal, and of course the…

