Check out Bloomberg's new west coast tech hub, complete with stingrays

Bloomberg is a New York company, both in its headquarters and in its corporate culture.

Expanding its research and development and VC arm to San Francisco meant it had to relax a bit in order to court west coast developers who have come to expect certain things at startups: Couches, snacks and an open floor plan.

Bloomberg ditched the normal startup flair of ping pong tables and bean bags and opted for an entryway that’s a little bit cooler: an open-air tank complete with two sting rays who live below a data visualisation.

