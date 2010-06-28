Bloomberg Wants Comcast To Be Forced To Sell CNBC

There are many fears over the proposed merger of Comcast Corp. and NBC Universal Inc. But here’s a new one – the cable company could monopolize the business-news market through its ownership of CNBC.



New York media firm Bloomberg L.P. says Comcast would have the incentive to keep the currently unrated Bloomberg TV buried in its cable TV channel lineup, permanently sealing CNBC’s position as the No. 1 business-news channel.

Continue at the Philadelphia Inquirer>



