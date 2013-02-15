Michael Bloomberg Wants 10,000 Electric Car Charging Spots In NYC By 2020

Photo: Getty Images / Mike Stobe

In his State of the City address today, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will call for the installation of 10,000 charging spots for electric vehicles over the next seven years.In his prepared remarks, reported by Transportation Nation, Bloomberg writes:



This year we’ll pilot curbside vehicle chargers that will allow drivers to fill up their battery in as little as 30 minutes.

We’ll work with the City Council to amend the Building Code so that up to 20 per cent of all new public parking spaces will be wired and ready for electric vehicles.

Deputy Mayor Cas Holloway told CBS a building code requirement would ensure that 20 per cent of new parking spaces would be wired to charge electric vehicles.

In June, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $4.4 million plan to create 353 electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

Beam Charging, which says it is the largest network of EV charging stations in New York City, offers charging at about 30 stations, mostly in Manhattan.

About 10,000 new spaces are created every year in the city, mostly in new buildings. There are only 100 public charging stations in the city now, according to CBS.

