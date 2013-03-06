Bloomberg Ventures' Matt Turck Is Heading To FirstMark Capital

Matt Turck, Managing Director of FirstMark Capital

Photo: Matt Turck

Matt Turck of Bloomberg Ventures is joining FirstMark Capital as a Managing Director. He’ll be investing in B2B, enterprise, Big Data, fintech and education companies for the New York-based firm.Turck has been at Bloomberg since 2008, when he joined as Principal. Before that, he was a Senior Director at Oracle.



FirstMark has made a number of enviable investments including Pinterest, which was recently valued at $2.5 billion, education company Knewton and NewsCred. FirstMark was the first VC firm to invest in Pinterest.

“In short, he’s the total package: an entrepreneur, an angel, a big company guy, a community leader, and most importantly, someone who embodies the virtues and philosophy we live by at FirstMark,” the firm writes of Turck.

“As anyone who follows the venture capital industry knows, opportunities of this nature and quality don’t come by very often, and I’m incredibly grateful and honored by the trust that the FirstMark team has placed in me,” Turck says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.