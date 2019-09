According to a Bloomberg survey of 64 economists, consumer spending will decrease, but U.S. GDP will grow regardless.



That’s because manufacturing, business spending, and exports will lead the way in U.S. economic growth.

No quick fixes to the job market either as unemployment will stay over 9% through 2011. Watch the details here:



