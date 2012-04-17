BLOOMBERG TV's TRISH REGAN: 'I'm Pregnant'

Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg TV

In case you didn’t already notice, Bloomberg TV’s Trish Regan is pregnant.The financial news anchor — who started at Bloomberg TV back in January — made the official announcement during her show “Street Smart” on Friday. [via TV Newser]



Regan and her husband already have twin daughters. The couple is expecting their third child in July.

It’s unclear if the baby is a boy or a girl at this time.

Watch her announcement below.

