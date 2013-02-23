Bloomberg TV's Tom Keene On A Teeny Tiny Tricycle

Bloomberg TV just aired a segment on the city’s “coolest museum,” the Museum of maths, where Tom Keene got to interview supermodel Heidi Klum.



MoMath was founded by former Renaissance Technologies hedge funder Glen Whitney.

All that aside, we were amazed by Keene riding this tricycle:

Photo: Bloomberg TV screenshot

Check out the video below:





