Bloomberg TV's Tom Keene Tells Us His Biggest Screwup, His Biggest Pet Peeve, And His Best Friend At Work

Every day at noon we watch “Surveillance Midday” with Tom Keene and let the man in the bow tie tell us everything we need to know for the day — he knows a lot.The pillars of his show are economics, finance, and investment. But after spending so much time watching him on TV, we wanted to know more, so we sent him our survey. He kindly filled it out, and his cheeky responses are below:
Name: Tom Keene
Hometown: Fairport, NY
Where did you go to school?: Twelve Corners Elementary School
What was your proudest day at work?: August 17, 2007
http://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/press/monetary/20070817b.htm
What was your biggest screw up at work?: The number of screw ups.
favourite Book?: “Against the Gods” by Peter Bernstein
What’s sitting on your nightstand right now?: “Why Orwell Matters” by Christopher Hitchens
What’s your pet peeve?: Short interviews
favourite place to be alone?: It’s a secret
favourite place/person to get advice?: Marty Schenker, Bloomberg News
What do you eat for breakfast?: Coffee
What’s your favourite way to get some exercise?: Weights
Who’s your best friend at work?: Emily Haas-Godsil, my producer
Wall Street Journal or Financial Times?: FT
