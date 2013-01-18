Big Congratulations To Bloomberg TV's Stephanie Ruhle On Her Forthcoming Third Child

Photo: Bloomberg

TV star Stephanie Ruhle is pregnant!The former Wall Streeter and anchor of Market Makers and Lunch Money will be having a bouncing baby girl in April.



“I’ve spent 14 years on a trading floor of boys. I’ve got two at home, plus my husband,” Ruhle told Business Insider. “One of the best parts about coming to Bloomberg was finally being surrounded by great women and now I’ll be adding another one to the mix since I’m expecting a baby girl in April.”

Best of luck Stephanie!

