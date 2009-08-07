Bloomberg TV Will Rebroadcast 'Charlie Rose'

Starting in September, Bloomberg TV will rebroadcast episodes of Charlie Rose’s interview show the night after they first air on PBS, the New York Times reports.



Bloomberg is a private company, so we don’t know for sure, but when the company shut Bloomberg TV’s foreign-language operations last year, reports suggested the division was unprofitable and needed turning around.

Bloomberg will sell ads against the show, which until now has been supported by corporate underwriters and donors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.