Bloomberg TV Star Sara Eisen Is Joining CNBC

Bloomberg TV’s star anchor Sara Eisen announced on Twitter this morning that she will be joining CNBC.

She’s not the first Bloomberg TV employee to leave for the rival network lately.

Dominic Chu, Josh Lipton and Sheila Dharmarajan have all joined CNBC over the last year.

While at Bloomberg TV, Eisen co-anchored “Bloomberg Surveillance” along with Tom Keene.

During her time at Bloomberg, Eisen has extensively covered the Forex markets and the eurozone crisis. She has interviewed politicians, policymakers, central bankers and finance ministers, just to name a few.

Here are Eisen’s Tweets about her latest move.

Excited to announce I’m moving on. Will start at @CNBC dec 16.

— Sara Eisen (@saraeisenFX) November 13, 2013

Thank you for warm wishes. going to miss my friends and fam at @BloombergTV. And @bsurveillance excited for new chapter.

— Sara Eisen (@saraeisenFX) November 13, 2013

