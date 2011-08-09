The Calm Before The Storm: The Bloomberg TV Newsroom Is Weirdly Quiet And Focused As The Market Opens

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
The S&P’s unprecedented downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating Friday night from AAA to AA-plus created a busy news weekend for the financial media.What happened at Bloomberg?
Everyone worked late into the night on Sunday night, cancelling a birthday celebration in order to cover the news and call sources. Today before the market crashed, you’ll see everyone looking calm and focused in the following photos.
If only things had stayed that way…
The leftover cakes from Sara Eisen's birthday were still there Monday morning. Cleanliness is the last thing on everyone's mind.
After the market opens lower, the on-air talent appears to very focused and works silently at their desks.
When the S&P downgrade news broke, Michael McKee was covering the annual economics and fishing organised by Cumberland Advisers at Leen's Lodge in the back woods of Maine.
