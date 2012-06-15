Check Out Bloomberg TV's New Daily Programming Line-Up Starting Monday

Bloomberg TV announced that it would be shaking up its daily shows lineup back in April, and although they didn’t give an exact date as to when the changes would come. Now, we know—it’s next Monday!



In case you needed reminding, here’s what the changes are going to be—

Tom Keene will host a new “Surveillance” show from 6 am to 8 am, replacing “Inside Track.” The show will be switching to a new format, with a list of regular contributors and also air simultaneously on TV and radio.

From 8 am to 10 am, Betty Liu will continue with her show “In the Loop.”

Erik Schatzker and Stephanie Ruhle of Inside Track will be hosting a new show, Market Makers, from 10 am to noon, replacing “In Business.”

A new “ensemble cast” will be part of a new show, Lunch Money, airing noon, the slot formerly filled by Keene’s Surveillance Midday.”

Here’s Bloomberg’s breakdown of it, as it was announced on the last episode of Inside Track today—

Photo: BloombergTV

