Bloomberg TV Nabs CNN's Emily Chang, Expands Silicon Valley Coverage

Emily Chang.

Bloomberg TV has poached CNN’s China correspondent, Emily Chang, Business Insider has learned.We hear Chang, who joined CNN’s Beijing bureau in 2008, will be based in San Francisco and will be on a new show Bloomberg TV is developing about tech and startups in the Bay Area.



Bloomberg already has one tech correspondent, Cris Valerio, whose half-hour show, “Venture,” airs Friday nights at 7:30. With Chang, it seems like the network is expanding its coverage of Silicon Valley.

Over the summer, rival network CNBC also changed up its tech beat by hiring Fortune’s John Fortt to replace Jim Goldman, who left the network to become a vice president at the PR firm Burson-Marsteller.

UPDATE: A CNN spokesman said Chang’s husband is going back to school on the West Coast, so the network let her out of her contract early so she could take the job in Bloomberg TV’s San Francisco bureau.

