Bloomberg TV Is Shaking In Its Boots Over Comcast-NBCU Deal

Bloomberg LP is taking a close look at a stack of documents Comcast and NBC Universal just filed with the FCC as part of the two company’s proposed $30 billion merger, The L.A. Times’ Joe Flint reports.



The financial media giant’s scrutiny appears to be driven by a concern that CNBC could gain an unfair advantage over Bloomberg TV (or at least perhaps even more of an advantage — on my cable box, Bloomberg TV is in the Siberia of channel numbers) if the deal goes through.

Flint writes:

The documents that Bloomberg wants more time to scrutinize are Comcast and NBC Universal’s responses to dozens of highly detailed questions from the FCC about its businesses including its deals with program suppliers. Much of the information the agency requested is confidential so many of the responses were redacted in the public filings the two companies made late last week.

Bloomberg can get a look at the non-redacted filings, but it has to send a special request and agree to respect the confidential nature of the material in the filings. In a letter to the FCC, Bloomberg said it won’t have enough time to digest all the information because the agency’s deadline for comments about the deal is Monday.

