Bloomberg TV Is Latest Target of Matthew Winkler's Rage

, bow-tied Bloomberg News standards enforcer Matthew Winkler: would you be surprised to learn he is remarkably humorless? It is true. And lately, “puerile, obscure and uninformative” Bloomberg TV has been a target of his wrath.



Every week, Winkler sends out an internal email in which he lectures the staff over various matters of style. A tipster tells us that Winkler has mostly left Bloomberg TV alone for the past couple of years, but no more; consider the following recent excerpts from his strident emails. How dare you call someone “Kan the Man?”

June 11

2. FACTS NOT LABELS

Readers, listeners and viewers rely on Bloomberg News to

give them facts, not glib labels, cliches or gossip.

A Bloomberg Television graphic labelled “Kan The Man” in

reference to Naoto Kan’s bid to become Japan’s prime minister

was puerile, obscure and uninformative.

May 28

1. ALIGNMENT & CONSISTENCY

Coordination, communication and consistency among our media

platforms are essential.

When Bloomberg Television produced “Million-Dollar Home

Market Rebounds in U.S. Northeast,” there wasn’t a corresponding

Bloomberg News story. That’s because the real estate team wasn’t

informed.

The BTV report said, “These bidding wars are between some

buyers who are upsizing to million-dollar homes, others that are

downsizing from mansions in the $8 million to $10 million

range.” There was no attribution, data or evidence to support

this assertion.

The single source for the BTV production was a real estate

broker, who said there is a bidding “frenzy” between his

clients. The comment was self-serving, making its authority

questionable. The BTV production conflicted with a March 1

Bloomberg News story, “Greenwich ‘Move-Up’ Homes Idle as NYC

Buyers Stay Put.”

Bloomberg.com, without consulting real estate team editors,

rewrote Bloomberg News headline “Toll Brothers Chief Robert Toll

Replaced by Yearley” as “Homebuilder Toll Brothers Ousts CEO

After 10 Quarterly Losses.” The company understandably and

correctly complained that “Ousts” is inaccurate.

Bloomberg News stories about Kenneth Feinberg, the U.S.

Treasury Department’s special master on executive compensation,

linked to an incomplete and old biography because no one

involved in the reporting or editing ensured that his profile

was complete.

A TV graphic, “Senate Dems Take a Mulligan,” was

inappropriate because Dems is slang and the sports metaphor is

obscure.

May 14

4. CONSISTENT ATTRIBUTION

Bloomberg News is credible to the extent it’s precise and

transparent. The attribution “has learned” is imprecise and

opaque.

What we said on television:

Dubai World will not pay interest on its outstanding loans

starting next month. Bloomberg HAS LEARNED the state-owned

holding company is waiting for lenders to agree to the $14

million restructuring proposal.

What we wrote in the story:

Dubai World won’t pay interest on outstanding loans

starting this month as the state-owned holding company waits for lenders to agree to the $14.2 billion debt restructuring

proposal, two bankers familiar with the plan said.

What we said on television:

Bloomberg News HAS LEARNED that U.S. antitrust enforcers

might investigate Apple regarding Adobe’s complaints.

What we wrote in the story:

Adobe has complained about Apple to U.S. antitrust

authorities and they may investigate the company’s actions,

people familiar with the matter said this month.