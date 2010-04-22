Bloomberg TV Hires Disney CEO Bob Iger's Wife Willow Bay

Gillian Reagan
Willow Bay Bob IgerWillow Bay with her hubby, Disney CEO and president Robert Iger.

Willow Bay, the wife of Disney CEO Robert Iger and a senior editor at the Huffington Post, will be reporting as a special correspondent from the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles next week.Willow has TV chops as a former CNN, ABC and MSNBC anchor. She’s also a former model.

But Brian Stelter at the New York Times reports that the move won’t settle the dust up about a possible pairing between Bloomberg and Disney’s ABC News division, which has been making the gossip rounds.

