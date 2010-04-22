Bloomberg TV Hires Disney CEO Bob Iger's Wife Willow Bay

Willow Bay, the wife of Disney CEO Robert Iger and a senior editor at the Huffington Post, will be reporting as a special correspondent from the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles next week.Willow has TV chops as a former CNN, ABC and MSNBC anchor. She’s also a former model.
But Brian Stelter at the New York Times reports that the move won’t settle the dust up about a possible pairing between Bloomberg and Disney’s ABC News division, which has been making the gossip rounds.
