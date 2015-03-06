Bloomberg TV anchor Trish Regan is leaving for another network

Trish Regan, anchor of Bloomberg TV’s ‘Street Smart’ is leaving the network for Fox Business Network, according to TVNewser. She’ll be commentating there and on Fox News.

Regan went to Bloomberg from CNBC. She did a lot of great stuff there too, like hang out with Richard Branson on Necker Island and emcee a hedge fund titan charity poker tournament in Atlantic City. She also covered the 2012 presidential election.

It’s unclear who will take Regan’s coveted 3:00 pm, market-close time slot, but her colleagues have already taken to Twitter to wish Regan well.

Good luck to @trish_regan! Glad we briefly overlapped. http://t.co/NejIy4Uc1B

— Joseph Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) March 5, 2015

