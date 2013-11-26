Bloomberg TV Recently Started Airing Infomercials, And Almost Nobody Noticed

Traders need information at all hours of the day, especially if they’re trading markets that aren’t bound by US time.

That’s probably why they were the first to notice that in early October, Bloomberg TV started airing infomercials while the rest of us are sleeping.

A trader who is up odd hours watching Asian and/or European markets tells us he now turns to CNBC-E now whenever the infomercial come on. It’s not an ideal situation because CNBC-E does not have US Futures and other data scrolling as Bloomberg did.

Bloomberg TV confirmed that the infomercials are now on Sunday nights from 11:00 pm to 12:00 am, Tuesday to Saturday from 2:00 am to 3:00 am, and Monday from 12:00 am to 2:00 am. However, they are still considered to be an experiment on the network’s part.

The extra monetization grab comes as the New York Times reports that terminal sales are down dramatically, and news that Bloomberg news recently had a round of layoffs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.