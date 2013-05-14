A Bloomberg Employee Accidentally Posted More Than 10,000 Trader Messages And They Were Available Online For Years

Business InsiderAnd this is just getting even more embarrassing…



The Financial Times’ Daniel Schäfer and Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson report that thousands messages between traders on their Bloomberg Terminals were accidentally posted online and available through a simple Google search for years.

The more than 10,000 messages from 2009 and 2010—which were taken down today—included information such as names, email addresses and trading data, the report said.

They were posted on what was thought to be a secure site by a former Bloomberg employee (not a reporter) as part of a data mining project for pricing financial products, the FT’s report said.

Bloomberg told the FT that this would be against their policy and that they’re considering all potential legal actions.

Bloomberg News reporters were just busted spying on employees at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs (at the very least) by tracking private client information on the Terminals.

After Goldman complained, the media giant has suspended access to this data by its reporters.

If you’re not already familiar, a Bloomberg Terminal is a machine that’s targeted toward financial professionals so they can message other users, obtain real-time market data, news, and stock quotes among many other functions. There are about 300,000 being used world-wide and they cost about $20,000 per year.

Both the CEO of Bloomberg and the editor-in-chief issued apologies.

Read the full report at the FT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.