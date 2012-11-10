Tiki Barber And Other Celebrities Got To Take Trade Orders Yesterday At Bloomberg's Headquarters

Bloomberg Tradebook, which is Bloomberg LP’s global agency broker, hosted a “Trick or Trade” charity day yesterday where the trading commissions were donated to different charities.



For the occasion, celebrities interacted with clients on the phone and Bloomberg chat and those customers were then able to make orders and pick the charity that received their firm’s commissions.

The celebrities and their charities they represented included Tiki Barber (The Fresh Air Fund), Mariska Hargitay (Joyful Heart Foundation), Darryl Dawkins (Ronald McDonald House New York) and Jerry Stiller (The Actors Fund). A portion of the commissions received will also go to Hurricane Sandy relief efforts.

We stopped by when former pro-football player Tiki Barber was taking some client orders.

“It’s interesting because it’s so much more relational, relationship-based than I thought it would be,” Barber told us.

“I got some orders — one for $25,000 and one for $100,000.”

Firms such as Cantor Fitzgerald and BTIG have also hosted charity trading days.

Events like these are a really good idea because it’s a win-win situation for everyone involved — the Bloomberg Tradebook staff, their clients, the celebrities and the charities.

“You had obviously a lot of distress in the last 10 days, so people get an opportunity to kind of let their hair down for lack of a better word by getting dressed up and by interacting with celebrities like Tiki Barber, Daryll Dawkins, Jerry Stiller and Mariska Hargitay, to name a few. And some of those folks are getting on the phone with clients,” Raymond Tierney III, the CEO of Bloomberg Tradebook, told Business Insider.

“The clients benefit by interacting with people they might not have otherwise and their monies are going away to a good cause not away from their client’s commission dollars, but whatever they generate with Tradebook we contribute towards those charities their most interested in,” he added.

Check out some pictures of the celebrities who stopped by yesterday.

Here’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit veteran Mariska Hargitay…

Photo: Twitter.com/Mariska

Comedian/actor Jerry Stiller takes a client’s order.

Photo: Twitter.com/TheActorsFund

Former pro-football player Tiki Barber shakes hands with retired pro-basketball player Darryl Dawkins.

Photo: @NatalieGreaves

