OFFICE TOUR: Behind The Scenes At Bloomberg TV

Last week we got a special-access, behind the scenes tour of Bloomberg TV.



Bloomberg runs a very smooth (high security) operation on 59th and Lexington, and the TV newsroom is an efficient and streamlined place.

The reporters we spoke with were very friendly and on top of their game, as they juggled filing, going on air, and tweeting.

It’s a fast-paced, cool place so needless to say we took a lot of photos.

