The 25 Richest People On The Planet

Bloomberg has a dedicated team of billionaire hunters constantly updating information on the world’s richest people.
This week, Bloomberg Markets Magazine is carrying a thorough update of the team’s blood, sweat, and tears — a ranking of the 100 wealthiest people on the planet and what they’re worth.
Since last December, the top 100 billionaires’ net worth has soared from $US200 billion to $US2.1 trillion. Their combined net worth makes up nearly 3% of the world’s economy and they have a median net worth of nearly $US16 billion.
Bill Gates surged to the top spot as Microsoft shares gained 29% this quarter. Carlos Slim, owner of America Movil, Mexico’s largest cell phone service provider, slid to the second spot as he faces increasing political pressure from the Mexican government.
After that, though, the names on the list get a little less familiar. We have the top 25 for you here.
Net Worth: $24.5 billion
YTD Change: +100.1%
Source of Wealth: Facebook
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $US25.1 billion
YTD Change: +18.6%
Source of Wealth: Google
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $US25.5 billion
YTD Change: +19.3%
Source of Wealth: Google
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $US25.6 billion
YTD Change: +23.2%
Source of Wealth: Lidl
Citizenship: Germany
Net Worth: $25.7 billion
YTD Change: +12.1%
Source of Wealth: Thomson Reuters
Citizenship: Canada
Net Worth: $27.3 billion
YTD Change: -5%
Source of Wealth: Kingdom Holdings
Citizenship: Saudi Arabia
Net Worth: +28.3 billion
YTD Change: -1.1%
Source of Wealth: HUtchison Whampoa
Citizenship: Hong Kong
Net Worth: $US28.9 billion
YTD Change: +22.8%
Source of Wealth: Amazon
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $US31.6 billion
YTD Change: +39.1%
Source of Wealth: Las Vegas Sands
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $US33 billion
YTD Change: +14.6%
Source of Wealth: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Citizenship: France
Net Worth: $US33.5 billion
YTD Change: +9.8%
Source of Wealth: Wal-Mart
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $35.1 billion
YTD Change: 11.6%
Source of Wealth: Wal-Mart
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $US36.5 billion
YTD Change: +10.8%
Source of Wealth: Wal-Mart
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $US41 billion
YTD Change: +4.1%
Source of Wealth: Oracle
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $41 billion
YTD Change: +4.2%
Source of Wealth: Koch Industries
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $45.2 billion
YTD Change: +10.5%
Source of Wealth: Koch Industries
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $58.2 billion
YTD Change: +21.5%
Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway
Citizenship: USA
Net Worth: $65.5 billion
YTD Change: -12.9%
Source of Wealth: America Movil
Citizenship: Mexico
Net Worth: $72.9 billion
YTD Change: +16.2%
Source of Wealth: Microsoft
Citizenship: USA
