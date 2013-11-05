The 25 Richest People On The Planet

Bloomberg has a dedicated team of billionaire hunters constantly updating information on the world’s richest people.

This week, Bloomberg Markets Magazine is carrying a thorough update of the team’s blood, sweat, and tears — a ranking of the 100 wealthiest people on the planet and what they’re worth.

Since last December, the top 100 billionaires’ net worth has soared from $US200 billion to $US2.1 trillion. Their combined net worth makes up nearly 3% of the world’s economy and they have a median net worth of nearly $US16 billion.

Bill Gates surged to the top spot as Microsoft shares gained 29% this quarter. Carlos Slim, owner of America Movil, Mexico’s largest cell phone service provider, slid to the second spot as he faces increasing political pressure from the Mexican government.

After that, though, the names on the list get a little less familiar. We have the top 25 for you here.

25. Mark Zuckerberg

Net Worth: $24.5 billion

YTD Change: +100.1%

Source of Wealth: Facebook

Citizenship: USA

24. Sergey Brin

Net Worth: $US25.1 billion

YTD Change: +18.6%

Source of Wealth: Google

Citizenship: USA

23. Larry Page

Google CEO Larry Page

Net Worth: $US25.5 billion

YTD Change: +19.3%

Source of Wealth: Google

Citizenship: USA

22. Dieter Schwarz

Net Worth: $US25.6 billion

YTD Change: +23.2%

Source of Wealth: Lidl

Citizenship: Germany

21. David Thomson

Net Worth: $25.7 billion

YTD Change: +12.1%

Source of Wealth: Thomson Reuters

Citizenship: Canada

20. Karl Albrecht

Net Worth: $26.7 billion

YTD Change: +15%

Source of Wealth: Aldi

Citizenship: Germany

19. Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud

Net Worth: $27.3 billion

YTD Change: -5%

Source of Wealth: Kingdom Holdings

Citizenship: Saudi Arabia

18. Li Ka-Shing

Net Worth: +28.3 billion

YTD Change: -1.1%

Source of Wealth: HUtchison Whampoa

Citizenship: Hong Kong

17. Jeff Bezos

Net Worth: $US28.9 billion

YTD Change: +22.8%

Source of Wealth: Amazon

Citizenship: USA

16. Stefan Persson

Net Worth: $30.6 billion

YTD Change: +24.8%

Source of Wealth: Hennes & Mauritz

Citizenship: Sweden

15. Sheldon Adelson

Net Worth: $US31.6 billion

YTD Change: +39.1%

Source of Wealth: Las Vegas Sands

Citizenship: USA

14. Bernard Arnault

Net Worth: $US33 billion

YTD Change: +14.6%

Source of Wealth: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Citizenship: France

13. Liliane Bettencourt

Net Worth: $33.3 billion

YTD Change: +24.2%

Source of Wealth: L'Oreal

Citizenship: France

12. Alice Walton

I'm a billionaire because my daddy made me one!

Net Worth: $US33.5 billion

YTD Change: +9.8%

Source of Wealth: Wal-Mart

Citizenship: USA

11. Rob Walton

Net Worth: $US34.2 billion

YTD Change: +11.5%

Source of Wealth: Wal-Mart

Citizenship: USA

10. Jim Walton

Jim Walton, Alice Walton, and Rob Walton cheer at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Net Worth: $35.1 billion

YTD Change: 11.6%

Source of Wealth: Wal-Mart

Citizenship: USA

9. Christy Walton

Net Worth: $US36.5 billion

YTD Change: +10.8%

Source of Wealth: Wal-Mart

Citizenship: USA

8. Larry Ellison

Net Worth: $US41 billion

YTD Change: +4.1%

Source of Wealth: Oracle

Citizenship: USA

7. David Koch

Net Worth: $41 billion

YTD Change: +4.2%

Source of Wealth: Koch Industries

Citizenship: USA

6. Charles Koch

Billionaire Charles Koch, CEO of Koch Industries

Net Worth: $45.2 billion

YTD Change: +10.5%

Source of Wealth: Koch Industries

Citizenship: USA

5. Ingvar Kamprad

Net Worth: $50.3 billion

YTD Change: +26.8%

Source of Wealth: Ikea

Citizenship: Sweden

4. Warren Buffet

Net Worth: $58.2 billion

YTD Change: +21.5%

Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

Citizenship: USA

3. Amancio Ortega

Net Worth: $61.9 billion

YTD Change: +7.7%

Source of Wealth: Inditex

Citizenship: Spain

2. Carlos Slim

Net Worth: $65.5 billion

YTD Change: -12.9%

Source of Wealth: America Movil

Citizenship: Mexico

1. Bill Gates

Bill Gates

Net Worth: $72.9 billion

YTD Change: +16.2%

Source of Wealth: Microsoft

Citizenship: USA

