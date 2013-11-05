The 25 Richest People On The Planet

Bloomberg has a dedicated team of billionaire hunters constantly updating information on the world’s richest people.

This week, Bloomberg Markets Magazine is carrying a thorough update of the team’s blood, sweat, and tears — a ranking of the 100 wealthiest people on the planet and what they’re worth.

Since last December, the top 100 billionaires’ net worth has soared from $US200 billion to $US2.1 trillion. Their combined net worth makes up nearly 3% of the world’s economy and they have a median net worth of nearly $US16 billion.

Bill Gates surged to the top spot as Microsoft shares gained 29% this quarter. Carlos Slim, owner of America Movil, Mexico’s largest cell phone service provider, slid to the second spot as he faces increasing political pressure from the Mexican government.

After that, though, the names on the list get a little less familiar. We have the top 25 for you here.

